All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cinematic slow motion footage of playful children running with grocery cart outdoors on supermarket parking having fun and smiling. Brother and sister together on vacation go shopping and playing
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1083350152
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.9 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|41.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:32SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP Unrecognizable little girl swaying on a wooden swing on a warm summer evening. Girl in a flowing white dress enjoying sunset. Barefoot child on a swing looking at the setting sun.
hd00:15Cute baby boy in a big funny sunglasses sitting in bean bag chair at the park in summer day. Holding a glass with straws
hd00:10Child having fun with water sprinkles in the lawn during sunset golden hour time. Child yelling dramatically while water splashes him at 120fps. Cinematic dramatic super slow-motion scene
hd00:14Funny little boy in a big sunglasses sitting in bean bag chair at the park in summer day. Holding a glass with straws.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Smiling little girl swaying on swing at golden summer sunset. Playful young girl in white dress swinging over a setting sun in park. Little sister enjoying youth playing outside
4k00:14SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP Silly girl dancing and spinning on a green meadow in the late afternoon. Goofy child having fun twirling in a flowing white dress. Young sister dancing barefoot on a grassy field.
4k00:27Authentic shot of carefree happy little girl in raincoat is having fun and enjoying the rain in a hot summer day in a green park. Concept: freedom, childhood, happiness, love for, nature, life
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:25Authentic shot of carefree happy little girl in raincoat is having fun and enjoying the rain in a hot summer day in a green park. Concept: freedom, childhood, happiness, love for nature, life
4k00:20Authentic shot of carefree happy little girl in raincoat is having fun and enjoying the rain in a hot summer day in a green park. Concept: freedom, childhood, happiness, love for, nature, life
Same model in other videos
4k00:07Happy family enjoying of fresh sea water and sun on the sand beach during summer vacations in Europe. Young mother with children swimming and in mediterranean during travel to europe
4k00:13Camera tracking a happy little boy in a white T-shirt running across the green lawn playing ball kicks it towards the camera in the sunset light. Slow motion kid football in city park.
4k00:14Young happy attractive woman in restaurant watching menu online using QR code with mobile phone choosing food plates for dinner lunch event dating
4k00:20Top view mother and son spend a day off playing together and building a wooden road with bridges in the bright children's room on the floor. Family time of real people and happy childhood
4k00:07Playful children running with grocery cart outdoors on supermarket parking having fun and smiling. Brother and sister together on vacation in Spain go shopping and playing
4k00:18Happy young mother with two cute playful children playing wooden railway toys in home kids bedroom. Candid concept of carefree childhood and family togetherness playing cars
4k00:15Young attractive woman hanging up wet clean laundry with little toddler girl in terrace outdoors. Daughter helps to mother with chores at home