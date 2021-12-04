All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young attractive woman doing vehicle interior detailing with vacuum cleaner in car service. Concept of automobile maintenance and car washing
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1083350137
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|26.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|5.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Front view of happy loving parents and their excited kids smiling driving a car in the city. Young family traveling abroad by car in summer.
hd00:12Happy Couple Driving on Country Road into the Sunset in Classic Vintage Sports Car. Steadicam Shot with Flare. Romantic Freedom Love Concept.
hd00:18Aerial shot of white convertible car riding through empty rural road. Four young unrecognizable women travelling at cabriolet. Flying over auto driving at countryside road on summer day. Slow motion
4k00:20The stressed woman driver is sitting inside her car. Sad business woman is having headache has to make a stop after driving car in traffic jam on rush hour. Exhausted, overworked driver concept.
4k00:16Young pretty girl in car, leans out passenger side car window, wind stirs her hair, she looks at the night city, night road, girl looking at the camera.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17Young beautiful woman in mechanic uniform repairing car and then looking at the camera and smiling while wiping hands
4k00:23Cinematic authentic shot of young happy woman is having fun to dance and sing crazy on driver seat alone while waiting to stop raining before departure to her destination at night.
4k00:21Cinematic shot of young woman covering her head from rain and running to enter in car on driver seat before departure to her destination at night.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Young female freelancer answer audio call and solves work issues from home. Businesswoman gets sick working from bed. Remote video call with doctor in quarantine. Pain in a ears neck head and throat
4k00:07Happy family enjoying of fresh sea water and sun on the sand beach during summer vacations in Europe. Young mother with children swimming and in mediterranean during travel to europe
4k00:25Young attractive freelance business woman sitting on green grass and working in park outdoors with laptop smiling and typing on keyboard. Concept of working outdoors using technology
4k00:14On a warm autumn evening in a clear sky on a country road, a girl closes the boot of a black car and walks into the sunlight to get behind the wheel of the car to continue her journey.
4k00:16Young and slender european woman driver in white gets out of the car and opens the bonnet and checks the condition of the car. Lone brunette office worker on the road checks a stalled black vehicle
4k00:14Young happy attractive woman in restaurant watching menu online using QR code with mobile phone choosing food plates for dinner lunch event dating
4k00:20Top view mother and son spend a day off playing together and building a wooden road with bridges in the bright children's room on the floor. Family time of real people and happy childhood