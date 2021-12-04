All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
lens flares and lights of natural anamorphic lens
L
- Stock footage ID: 1083348490
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|1.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|7.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow
4k00:22Red and Blue Lights Police beacon on a black background. Light leaks Pulsing and Glowing in 4K seamless loop. Police flashing light, Emergency lights flashing in the dark, Optical Lens Flare Effect.
4k00:35Light leaks effect background animation stock footage.Real light leaks and Lens Flare overlays for transitions and remixes your videos and to add a stylish look to your videos.No.51
4k00:22Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow
4k00:16Lens flare effect on black background. Abstract Sun burst, sunflare For screen mode using. Sunflares nature abstract backdrop, blinking sun burst, lens flare optical rays. 4K UHD video
4k00:20Techy blue optical lens flares transition that is a seamless loop with natural anamorphic blue lighting. 4K great for motion graphics.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal, Defocused Shining Colourfully on a Black Background. Abstract Bokeh Light Moving. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.