 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

lens flares and lights of natural anamorphic lens

L

By Le-Dantu Michel

  • Stock footage ID: 1083348490
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV7.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.4 MB

Related stock videos

Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow
4k00:20Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow
Red and Blue Lights Police beacon on a black background. Light leaks Pulsing and Glowing in 4K seamless loop. Police flashing light, Emergency lights flashing in the dark, Optical Lens Flare Effect.
4k00:22Red and Blue Lights Police beacon on a black background. Light leaks Pulsing and Glowing in 4K seamless loop. Police flashing light, Emergency lights flashing in the dark, Optical Lens Flare Effect.
Light leaks effect background animation stock footage.Real light leaks and Lens Flare overlays for transitions and remixes your videos and to add a stylish look to your videos.No.51
4k00:35Light leaks effect background animation stock footage.Real light leaks and Lens Flare overlays for transitions and remixes your videos and to add a stylish look to your videos.No.51
Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow
4k00:22Light Leaks 4K footage. Lens glow flare bokeh overlays, burn flame background. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions. Defocused lamp flash rays effect. Light pulses and glow
Lens flare effect on black background. Abstract Sun burst, sunflare For screen mode using. Sunflares nature abstract backdrop, blinking sun burst, lens flare optical rays. 4K UHD video
4k00:16Lens flare effect on black background. Abstract Sun burst, sunflare For screen mode using. Sunflares nature abstract backdrop, blinking sun burst, lens flare optical rays. 4K UHD video
anamorphic lens flare
hd00:10anamorphic lens flare
Techy blue optical lens flares transition that is a seamless loop with natural anamorphic blue lighting. 4K great for motion graphics.
4k00:20Techy blue optical lens flares transition that is a seamless loop with natural anamorphic blue lighting. 4K great for motion graphics.
4K, Film Burns, Video Footage Transition, 4K
4k00:014K, Film Burns, Video Footage Transition, 4K

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:19Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:15Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal, Defocused Shining Colourfully on a Black Background. Abstract Bokeh Light Moving. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:12Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal, Defocused Shining Colourfully on a Black Background. Abstract Bokeh Light Moving. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:18Real Lens Flare that is Easy to Use in Blend / Overlay Modes. Leaking Reflection of a Glass / Crystal Making Colorful Abstract Prism Figures. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.

Related video keywords