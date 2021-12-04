 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Old abandoned ship in the port

M

By MIKE MANIATIS

  • Stock footage ID: 1083347620
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4271.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV80.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15.9 MB

Related stock videos

An aerial shot of a train with an engine and rail cars at an old train station and roundhouse in Evanston Wyoming
4k00:15An aerial shot of a train with an engine and rail cars at an old train station and roundhouse in Evanston Wyoming
Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
4k00:23Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
4k00:35Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
4k00:21Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
4k00:28Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
4k00:17Aerial view of an old abandoned shipwreck, wrecked boat sunken ship stand on beach coast in sunset scene. Accident at sea. Ghost ship.
Rusty, abandoned old ships anchored at the shore of Sava river in Zagreb city, Croatia
4k00:35Rusty, abandoned old ships anchored at the shore of Sava river in Zagreb city, Croatia
4K UHD Cinematic hyperlapse Aerial footage of a An aerial view of abandon rustic old tin dredge mining ship
4k00:564K UHD Cinematic hyperlapse Aerial footage of a An aerial view of abandon rustic old tin dredge mining ship

Related video keywords