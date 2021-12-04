All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Low-angle portrait of a young adult asian woman in downtown district
l
By localradio
- Stock footage ID: 1083347536
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|283.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|8.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Successful young beautiful asian woman with tablet and coffee cup walking between business buildings and smiling with joy. Attractive business girl. Career people.
4k00:14Smiling asian young woman in formal outfit looking to camera outside on street feel happy businesswoman portrait business beautiful modern manager pretty slow motion
4k00:11Collage of diverse people using laptops. Successful business people working on computers. Young students finishing their projects for online education - diversity, communication concept 4k footage
hd00:35Closeup portrait, appointment with office manager, job interview, hiring, isolated indoors office background. Getting that first job or excellent customer service with a smile
4k00:23Close-up portrait of nice-looking asian multi-race beautiful businessperson elegant young woman looking into camera. Career people. Fashion, beauty. Female portraits.
hd00:22Portrait of an attractive multi-racial business team, as they walk through a light and modern glass fronted office building towards the camera. In slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:37Portrait of young millennial Asian woman with long hair and backwards baseball cap in pink hoodie and jeans in front of professional mixing boards in studio. Medium shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:18Timeless portrait of a real unique authentic Asian Myanmar shop trader woman in mountain village of Chin state. Hand held, Red cinema camera, slow motion.
4k00:17Professional Japanese woman sitting at a conference table in front of a large window with a view of night time in a conference room with soft interior lighting.
Same model in other videos
4k00:12Pivoting portrait of an asian woman holding a smartphone in a business centre and looking away
Related video keywords
ambitionasianasian womanbuildingsbusinessbusiness womanbusinesswomancareercarefreecasualcity lifecommunicationconfidencecorporatedowntownemotionemploymententrepreneurethnicfacefashionablefemalefemininefinancegolden hourhighriseindependentlifestyleslookinglooking at cameralow anglemodernmulti-ethnicone personoutsidepersonportraitpositiveshadeskyscraperslow motionsmilingsuccessfulsunseturbanvibrantwomanyoung adult