 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4k. Christmas mood, round defocused multicolored lights. Beautiful New Year screensaver. Merry christmas congratulation. Abstract background of glowing garlands at night on red. Christmas Garland

B

By Bochkarev Valeriy

  • Stock footage ID: 1083347167
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV51 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Multicolored light leaks 4k footage on black background. Lens studio flare leak burst overlays. Natural lighting lamp rays bokeh effect. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
4k00:17Multicolored light leaks 4k footage on black background. Lens studio flare leak burst overlays. Natural lighting lamp rays bokeh effect. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
Elegant silver abstract with snowflakes. Christmas animated grey background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
hd00:12Elegant silver abstract with snowflakes. Christmas animated grey background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
Elegant pink abstract with snowflakes.Christmas animated purple background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
hd00:12Elegant pink abstract with snowflakes.Christmas animated purple background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
blurred christmas tree. seamless loop festive background. 4k (4096x2304)
4k00:05blurred christmas tree. seamless loop festive background. 4k (4096x2304)
Light Leaks 4K footage for different events and projects. Drop it over your current footage, composite using Add or Screen blend modes. Optical glow lens flare bokeh transition overlays background
4k00:21Light Leaks 4K footage for different events and projects. Drop it over your current footage, composite using Add or Screen blend modes. Optical glow lens flare bokeh transition overlays background
colorful circle bokeh and stars. computer generated seamless loop abstract festive background
hd00:10colorful circle bokeh and stars. computer generated seamless loop abstract festive background
colorful christmas tree lights out of focus. seamless loop festive background. 4k (4096x2304)
4k00:05colorful christmas tree lights out of focus. seamless loop festive background. 4k (4096x2304)
multicolored lights garland out of focus on dark background, christmas background
hd00:11 multicolored lights garland out of focus on dark background, christmas background

Related video keywords