All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4k. Christmas mood, round defocused multicolored lights. Beautiful New Year screensaver. Merry christmas congratulation. Abstract background of glowing garlands at night on red. Christmas Garland
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083347167
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|51 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Multicolored light leaks 4k footage on black background. Lens studio flare leak burst overlays. Natural lighting lamp rays bokeh effect. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
hd00:12Elegant silver abstract with snowflakes. Christmas animated grey background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
hd00:12Elegant pink abstract with snowflakes.Christmas animated purple background. Background white glitter - winter theme. Seamless loop.
4k00:21Light Leaks 4K footage for different events and projects. Drop it over your current footage, composite using Add or Screen blend modes. Optical glow lens flare bokeh transition overlays background
hd00:10colorful circle bokeh and stars. computer generated seamless loop abstract festive background
4k00:05colorful christmas tree lights out of focus. seamless loop festive background. 4k (4096x2304)
Related video keywords
4k resolutionabstractbackgroundblinkblinkingblurbokehbrightbrilliantcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas garlandchristmas lightscirclecolourfulcopyspacedecorationdefocuseddesigneventfestivegarlandglitterglowinggreetinghappyholidayhome decorilluminatedimaginationlightlight bulblighting equipmentluminousmagicmockupmoodmulticolorednew yearornamentpartyredscreensaverseasonalspacesparklewinterxmas