All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4k. Black New year ball toy and Blinking Garland with round defocused lights. Beautiful festive screensaver. Merry christmas congratulation. Christmas ball toy rotates shining and luminating the light
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083347152
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|32.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Christmas tree decorations in the room at night. Amazing flashing garland radiating christmas spirits and mood. Dark room with christmas and new year interior decoration. Green tree decorated with
hd00:12close-up macro shot of a happy baby hand hanging ball on a Christmas tree, children decorating a Christmas tree.
hd00:15Christmas glass balls ornaments rolling down the serpentine road, isolated on red background. Fir tree metaphor. Endless animation, seamless motion design, modern animated live image.
hd00:163d Christmas endless animation. Assorted glass balls roll on the looped road over red background. Oddly satisfying video. Cyclic seamless motion design. Live image
hd00:11Close-up of kid's hands decorating Christmas tree with balls on the background of bright festive lights. children decorating a Christmas tree.
hd00:09Christmas showcase mockup, looping animation of a funny 3d Gift box and ball ornament with golden legs, dancing near the empty pedestal and round blank white board, isolated on red background.
Related video keywords
4k resolutionbackgroundballbaubleblinkblurborderbrightbulbcelebratecelebrationchristmaschristmas cardchristmas decorationchristmas ornamentclose-updecemberdecoratedecorationeveningeventfestivegarlandgiftglassglitterglobehappyhappy new yearholidayilluminatedilluminationmagicnew yearornamentrotationroundshinysparklespheretoyturnwinterxmasyear