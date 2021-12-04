All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young woman on vacation snorkeling underwater takes cool selfies. Female snorkelling in tropical waters
w
- Stock footage ID: 1083347113
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|859.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09Slim female legs and feet walking along sea water waves on sandy beach. Pretty woman walks at seaside surf. Splashes of water and foam in 120 fps slow motion. Girl after bathing in ocean go on shore.
hd00:12Happy Young Woman Leans Out Passenger Side Car Window, She Looks In Wonder And Awe At All The Beautiful Sights Of The City (Slow Motion)
4k00:10Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking down European street in Barcelona Spain POV travel concept
4k00:24Happy Laughter Trendy Female Listen Music and Dance in Summer Sunshine. Multi Ethnic Group Young Girls and Guys Arms Raised Enjoy Nature. People Energy Playing Merry Christmas Slow Motion Close Up
4k00:08Young tourist woman jumping out of water with arms up looking at Positano town in background Swimmer girl Celebrating Italian Vacation enjoying European summer holiday travel adventure in Amalfi Italy
4k00:10happy friends running jumping off jetty in lake at sunset having fun splashing in water enjoying freedom sharing summertime adventure
4k00:13Weight loss and body image concept. Woman with perfect fit body walking confident on beach. Unrecognizable sexy young woman. RED EPIC SLOW MOTION STEADICAM.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:22Beautiful blonde woman at home using digital tablet technology to connect drinking coffee in bed
4k00:18Young Tourist woman exploring European town Beautiful girl walking through street travelling enjoying summer vacation travel adventure Amalfi Italy
Same model in other videos
4k00:08Young woman walking towards room window opens curtains and walks into the garden. Beach bungalow, woman on vacation
hd00:10Young woman in tropical rainforest looking up at beautiful light and touching the rain drops with hands. People travel enjoying nature and life concept. Slow motion video
4k00:13Slow motion: Young happy couple on vacation in hotel room wearing bathrobe and hugging playfully in front of the window at sunset. City view
hd00:13Cheerful young couple on the beach take a selfie portrait at sunrise. Shot in Australia People enjoying vacations concept
4k00:08Young woman pulls hotel room curtains and walks outside. Female opens window curtains and walks on pool deck. People checking in hotel
4k00:09Happy young woman on ski slopes taking a selfie portrait on top of snowcapped mountains in winter enjoying ski season vacations. Girl having fun in Switzerland sharing selfie to friends video
Related video keywords
activityadventurebeautybluedepthdivediveregyptequipmentexercisefemalefitnessfungirlgoggleshappyhealthyholidayleisurelifestylemarinemaskoceanpeoplepersonred seareefscubascuba divingseaselfiesnorkelsnorkelingsportsurfaceswimswimmertourismtropicalunderwatervacationwaterwildlifewomanwoman snorkelingyoung