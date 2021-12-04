All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young girl model posing for a photo in the studio
v
By vidimamax
- Stock footage ID: 1083346972
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|33 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|6.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Beautiful smiling confident young indian ethnic woman pretty face looking at camera posing alone at home in office, happy millennial hindu ethnicity girl student professional close up front portrait
4k00:09Confident smiling young adult european woman looking at camera standing at home office. Happy millennial casual professional lady with white teeth pretty face posing for close up portrait indoors.
4k00:07Smiling attractive young adult woman model looking at camera, happy beautiful 30s brunette lady professional pretty face dental smile posing stand alone indoors, slow motion close up view portrait
4k00:30Pretty smiling curly woman in stylish look confidently walks down the street, touches her trendy rose sunglasses, touches hair bright sunlight. Joy of life, active lifestyle, fashion blogger, catwalk
4k00:06High Fashion model woman in colorful bright lights posing in studio, portrait of beautiful sexy girl with trendy make-up and manicure. Art design, colorful make up. Over colourful vivid background 4K
4k00:13Woman Looking in Mirror Reflection. Make-Up on Calm Face of Young Girl in Retro-Wave Style of Neon Lighting. Multi-Colours of Night City or Glass Room of Club. Colourful Individuality of Charming Lady
4k00:08Happy young european woman doctor wearing white medical coat and stethoscope looking at camera. Smiling female physician posing in hospital office. Positive general practitioner close up face portrait
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Portrait of Girl Looking at Camera in Colourful Filter. Multi-Colours in Neon Lighting of Dark Room. Futuristic Advertisement of Fashion with Young Woman. Lady Watching on Ultra-Violet Light of Night
4k00:25Sexy woman with beautiful face blowing gold glitter in front of shiny shimmer curtain background slow motion shot in 6K Red Epic Dragon
4k00:25Close up of sexy woman posing for beauty fashion concept in front of out of focus sparkle shimmer curtain background glamorous model moving in slow motion shot in 6K on RED EPIC DRAGON
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultattractivebackdropbeautifulbeautybehind the scenesblack clothescameracasualcaucasianfacefashionflashgirlglamorhairhappyholdlamplightmanmodelmodernphotographicphotographyportraitposeposingprettyprofessionalsessionshootspotlightstudio blondestylestylishtechnologywhitewhite backgroundworkyoung model