 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Processing and dismemberment of chicken

v

By vidimamax

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346969
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV121.6 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV15.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV3 MB

Related video keywords