 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Plant In Ukraine Chemical Industry. Environmental Pollution

v

By vidimamax

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346966
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV122.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV67.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV13.4 MB

Related stock videos

Fuel plant. The side view on gas processing plant, the drone flies by lengthways. The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
hd00:20 Fuel plant. The side view on gas processing plant, the drone flies by lengthways. The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
Ammonia production plant timelapse in night time
hd00:09Ammonia production plant timelapse in night time
Night view of a plant for the ammonia production timelapse
hd00:06Night view of a plant for the ammonia production timelapse
The general plan on gas processing plant. The side view on gas processing plant, the drone flies by lengthways. The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
hd00:13The general plan on gas processing plant. The side view on gas processing plant, the drone flies by lengthways. The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
Panoramic view of gas processing plant. The side view on gas processing plant, the drone The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
hd00:20Panoramic view of gas processing plant. The side view on gas processing plant, the drone The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
Production of oil products. The top view rises by gas processing plant, the quadcopter over the enterprise territory. The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
hd00:20Production of oil products. The top view rises by gas processing plant, the quadcopter over the enterprise territory. The plant produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
Gas processing plant. Dron shooting. Panorama from the drone on gas processing plant in the field. Produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
hd00:19Gas processing plant. Dron shooting. Panorama from the drone on gas processing plant in the field. Produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
Dron shooting. Quadcopter flies up to gas processing plant. The enterprise produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. The plant is in the field, the road is visible. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.
hd00:15Dron shooting. Quadcopter flies up to gas processing plant. The enterprise produces fuel — gasoline and diesel fuel. The plant is in the field, the road is visible. Ukraine, Kharkiv region.

Related video keywords