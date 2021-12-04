 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Sunset in the autumn forest. Aerial shot

v

By vidimamax

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346954
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV56.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
4k00:10Aerial Drone View Flight over pine tree forest in Mountain at sunset
Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
4k00:25Flying through the clouds above mountain tops. High peaks wonderful morning sunrise natural Landscape
Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
hd00:30Low angle view TimeLapse of Beautiful sunny blue sky with bright sun shining on tropical summer horizon in vibrant sunlight, sunbeam n sun ray flares with white cumulus clouds at midday sunshine day
Epic Aerial Flight Over Mist Forrest Sunset Colorful Autumn Trees Golden Hour Sunset Colors Epic Glory Inspiration Hiking And Tourism Concept
4k00:20Epic Aerial Flight Over Mist Forrest Sunset Colorful Autumn Trees Golden Hour Sunset Colors Epic Glory Inspiration Hiking And Tourism Concept
Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
4k00:23Sunrise in the misty forest. Marvelous view of flying over pine forest in the morning. There is magical fog all the way to the horizon. Aerial shot, 4K
Autumn shot of Chureito Pagoda and Mt. Fuji in Japan
4k00:17Autumn shot of Chureito Pagoda and Mt. Fuji in Japan
AERIAL CLOSE UP Flying close above vast yellow wheat field surrounded by impressive mountains in idyllic Tuscany nature at golden light sunset. Huge fiery sun setting behind hills in rural countryside
4k00:20AERIAL CLOSE UP Flying close above vast yellow wheat field surrounded by impressive mountains in idyllic Tuscany nature at golden light sunset. Huge fiery sun setting behind hills in rural countryside

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial Shot Of Trees Covered Landscape In Foggy Weather During Autumn - Una National Park, Bosnia and Herzegovina
4k00:10Aerial Shot Of Trees Covered Landscape In Foggy Weather During Autumn - Una National Park, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Aerial Shot Of Old Ruins On Mountain Against Sky At Una National Park During Autumn
4k00:19Aerial Shot Of Old Ruins On Mountain Against Sky At Una National Park During Autumn

Related video keywords