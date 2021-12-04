All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
the yacht sails from the shore of the island
S
By SergaFomin
- Stock footage ID: 1083346915
Video clip length: 00:59FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|143.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25Yacht sailing on opened sea. Sailing boat. Yacht from drone. Yachting video. Yacht from above. Sailboat from drone. Sailing video. Yachting at windy day. Yacht. Sailboat.
4k00:08Romantic colorful sunset at the sea. Sun go down, blue and orange clouds flow in sky. Majestic summer landscape. Exploring beauty world, travel, holidays, recreation. Slow motion timelaps 4K footage
4k00:11Women jumping off boat into ocean two girls jump into clear blue water from sailboat enjoying active lifestyle summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:36Aerial video of the Golden Gate Bridge. Inspirational drone flight through the window of the red tower above the busy road. San Francisco downtown on the background at sunset. California, USA. 4K
4k00:41Regatta or sailing race at mediterannean sea. Sunny summer day, happy and excited people on sailboat or yacht. Amazing idea for summer holiday. Travel destination
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:11Woman dancing on boat at sunset girl friends doing silly freestyle dance on yacht enjoying nature celebrating European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Positano Amalfi Coast Italy
4k00:21Beautiful woman on sailboat in bikini following legs feet on luxury summer lifestyle happy adventure travel vacation
4k00:10Aerial View of the White Sailing Catamaran Yacht and Jet Ski Driving by. Beautiful Weather with Calm Mirror Like Sea and Sun Shining. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.