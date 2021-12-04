 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Unrecognizable woman applies lip tattoo on the lips

I

By Ievgeniiya Ocheretna

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346885
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4104.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Montage of Happy Smiling Many People Close-up. Concept of Multi Ethnic and Multi-Cultural Persons. Casual Female and Male Diverse Background of Lips. Bright Expressive Emotional Fun and Joy Lifestyle
4k00:11Montage of Happy Smiling Many People Close-up. Concept of Multi Ethnic and Multi-Cultural Persons. Casual Female and Male Diverse Background of Lips. Bright Expressive Emotional Fun and Joy Lifestyle
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful blonde girl smiling, showing her perfect white teeth
hd00:29SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful blonde girl smiling, showing her perfect white teeth
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful young woman with perfect white teeth starts laughing
hd00:22SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Beautiful young woman with perfect white teeth starts laughing
Detailed macro shot of female face drinking hot tea indoors slow motion. Unrecognizable woman with make-up holding cup of coffee close up no face. Lips lipstick facial beauty cosmetics
4k00:30Detailed macro shot of female face drinking hot tea indoors slow motion. Unrecognizable woman with make-up holding cup of coffee close up no face. Lips lipstick facial beauty cosmetics
Beautiful blonde look in slow motion, and flying material
hd00:14Beautiful blonde look in slow motion, and flying material
Close up of lips while talking by mobile phone. Close-up of a beautiful young woman talking on mobile phone intimately and smiling.
hd00:10Close up of lips while talking by mobile phone. Close-up of a beautiful young woman talking on mobile phone intimately and smiling.
Handheld close up of unrecognizable seductive woman kissing lips of bearded young man with bare chest
4k00:15Handheld close up of unrecognizable seductive woman kissing lips of bearded young man with bare chest
The lower part of the face close-up. Cosmetics. Lipstick pink. Smile of an unrecognizable girl. White healthy teeth. Human language. Sexual gestures with tongue. Plastic surgery. Permanent Makeup
hd00:09The lower part of the face close-up. Cosmetics. Lipstick pink. Smile of an unrecognizable girl. White healthy teeth. Human language. Sexual gestures with tongue. Plastic surgery. Permanent Makeup
Same model in other videos
Beautician washes the woman's face with yellow sponges top view. Beauty woman with green eyes looking at camera, isolated on white background. Preparing the skin for the procedure
4k00:14Beautician washes the woman's face with yellow sponges top view. Beauty woman with green eyes looking at camera, isolated on white background. Preparing the skin for the procedure
Hand of a master for extension and volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes combs the eyelashes with a brush. Woman with long lush eyelashes undergoes eyelash care procedure, close-up
4k00:07Hand of a master for extension and volumetric extension of long lush eyelashes combs the eyelashes with a brush. Woman with long lush eyelashes undergoes eyelash care procedure, close-up
Beautician applies gel to the face of a beautiful woman with gloved hands, top view. Beauty girl with green eyes looking at camera, isolated on white background.
4k00:07Beautician applies gel to the face of a beautiful woman with gloved hands, top view. Beauty girl with green eyes looking at camera, isolated on white background.
Cosmetology and professional facial skin care. Cosmetic procedure to improve the condition of the skin of the face with microcurrents, top view. Beauty woman with green eyes looking at camera
4k00:08Cosmetology and professional facial skin care. Cosmetic procedure to improve the condition of the skin of the face with microcurrents, top view. Beauty woman with green eyes looking at camera
Beautiful client brunette woman in beauty clinic receiving facial massage, top view. Relaxing treatment for a cute female face. Skin care dermatological wellness concept
4k00:10Beautiful client brunette woman in beauty clinic receiving facial massage, top view. Relaxing treatment for a cute female face. Skin care dermatological wellness concept
Unrecognizable woman applies lip tattoo on the lips
4k00:05Unrecognizable woman applies lip tattoo on the lips
Vertical video of female tattoo artist applies red paint to her lips. Red lips concept. Preparatory procedure before applying a tattoo on the lips
4k00:08Vertical video of female tattoo artist applies red paint to her lips. Red lips concept. Preparatory procedure before applying a tattoo on the lips
Preparation procedure before applying lip tattoo. Unrecognizable woman applies red paint in the hand of a master on the lips. Red lips concept
4k00:05Preparation procedure before applying lip tattoo. Unrecognizable woman applies red paint in the hand of a master on the lips. Red lips concept

Related video keywords