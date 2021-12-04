 
Festive buffet with fruits and berries. The banquet is decorated with carved flowers on watermelon, kiwi and peaches

By Ievgeniiya Ocheretna

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346879
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV56.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.7 MB

