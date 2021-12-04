 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Beautiful landscape with mountains and walking donkeys (animation, seamless loop)

a

By abentson

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346816
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP411.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.5 MB

Related stock videos

Nature river waterfall forest sun morning magical
4k00:29Nature river waterfall forest sun morning magical
Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
4k00:12An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
Wild bear of Kurile Lake, Kamchatka Peninsula
4k00:11Wild bear of Kurile Lake, Kamchatka Peninsula
Waterfalls at Santa Rosa de Cabal, Colombia. Epic Waterfall background full hd and 4k. Natural beauty background. Ecology Concept.
4k00:20Waterfalls at Santa Rosa de Cabal, Colombia. Epic Waterfall background full hd and 4k. Natural beauty background. Ecology Concept.
Aerial drone shot flying over a flock of sheep walking on the road in Iceland. Cloudy day, low altitude flight
4k00:28Aerial drone shot flying over a flock of sheep walking on the road in Iceland. Cloudy day, low altitude flight
Wild Horses Herd Running On Meadow Aerial Fly Over Spring Mountains Nature Wild Life Beauty Animals Stallions Galloping Sunset Shining Adventure Freedom Ecology Concept
4k00:13Wild Horses Herd Running On Meadow Aerial Fly Over Spring Mountains Nature Wild Life Beauty Animals Stallions Galloping Sunset Shining Adventure Freedom Ecology Concept
Herd of Sheep’s Walking on the Field between Mountains and halls, nice animals. Beautiful Nature and endless steppes in the Background. Shadow of the Clouds. Slow motion video of Sheep.
hd00:11Herd of Sheep’s Walking on the Field between Mountains and halls, nice animals. Beautiful Nature and endless steppes in the Background. Shadow of the Clouds. Slow motion video of Sheep.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Tracking shot of horses running and grazing near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
4k00:16Tracking shot of horses running and grazing near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
Tracking shot of horses walking in field near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
4k00:17Tracking shot of horses walking in field near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
Distant horses grazing in field near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
4k00:18Distant horses grazing in field near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
Wide shot of approaching herd of horses in field near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States
4k00:21Wide shot of approaching herd of horses in field near mountain range / Dugway, Utah, United States

Related video keywords