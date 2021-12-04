All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Happy Easter. Beautiful baby girl eats egg on a stick on a yellow background. Kid with rabbit ears eating Easter cookies.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083346813
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Cute funny small mixed race children son and daughter learn kneading dough with hands having fun help happy parents in kitchen, african family with little kids prepare cake cooking together at home
4k00:1560s elderly female babysitter teach little girl to cook. Loving grandmother and small granddaughter prepare family recipe cake for event, stirring eggs make dough enjoy process. Hobby, cookery concept
4k00:10Happy full family having fun preparing pastry together at home. Smiling african dad whisking mixture in bowl while joyful little children adding flour, cooking homemade baking together at kitchen.
4k00:11Little cute focused multiracial kids girl wearing aprons, learning making dough for pastry with affectionate loving mixed race parents, interracial family involved in hobby together in modern kitchen.
4k00:12Little girl helping her mom in the kitchen by stirring the ingredients for their cake with a wooden spoon
Same model in other videos
hd00:10Happy Mother and Daughter swim together on inflatable colored circles in pool in the summer. Family holidays on the water on vacation, games and funny time with children
hd00:09Funny two little girls sisters swim and Spinning into an inflatable circle. Children have fun and play, dives on the water pool in the summer on vacation, holidays, weekends with family
hd00:08Kid lies on an inflatable ring in the pool. Little girl Swimming In Pool on orange inflatable rubber ring. Holidays, Vacations, Recreations, Sport, Children, Water, Hotel, Summer
hd00:28Little girl in flippers walks along the beach by the sea. Child goes into the sea to swim in flippers. The concept of el, recreation, children is games on the water
hd00:07Young girl in sunglasses on catamaran sailing on mountain lake. Happy teenager resting on a boat. Family travel relaxing on water lake. Children happiness vacation on a sailboat
hd00:09Young girl in sunglasses on catamaran sailing on mountain lake. Happy teenager resting on a boat. Family travel relaxing on water lake. Children happiness vacation on a sailboat
hd00:20Portrait Funny little girl with sunglasses smiling child looking at camera. cute kid child with pretty face dancing on nature background, greenery of trees. Concept of a happy childhood, travel
Related video keywords
backgroundbannerbunnycaucasiancelebratecelebrationcheerfulchildchildhoodcolorcookiescooking eastercostumecuteearseaster bunnyeaster eggeaster egg hunteggeventfamilyfestivefunfunnygingerbreadgirlhappyheadholdholidayhuntjoykidlittlelookorangepeopleplayplayfulportraitrabbitsmilingspringstick candysymboltoddlertraditionyellow background