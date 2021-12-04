 
0

Stock video

Punda beach in Paros island in Greece with kitesurfers

A

By Aerial - Filming

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346792
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV553.3 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV14.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related video keywords