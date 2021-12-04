All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Young happy attractive woman in restaurant with daughter baby girl watching menu turning pages and choosing food plates for dinner lunch event dating
A
By AndreevArts
- Stock footage ID: 1083346750
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|906.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|18.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:26Slow motion of happy Chinese family of three generation having lunch together in the restaurant senior woman holding her baby granddaugher with her daughter eating hotpot Sichuan food at Chengdu China
hd00:20Make-Ahead Freezer Meals For Moms-to-be. Dinner Plan for a Month of Healthy Dinners. Meal Prep Delivery Company
4k00:38Slow motion of happy Chinese family having lunch together in the restaurant asian woman eating meal with her mother and daughter family with baby girl eating hotpot
4k00:26three years old blonde child eating Spanish paella rice and hugging to woman mother sitting in restaurant, happy and laughing
4k00:17little girl playing in a stylish wooden children's kitchen. Cute housewife babe prepares food. She takes some stuffed toy vegetables and makes waffles of them.
Same model in other videos
4k00:26Young female freelancer answer audio call and solves work issues from home. Businesswoman gets sick working from bed. Remote video call with doctor in quarantine. Pain in a ears neck head and throat
4k00:07Happy family enjoying of fresh sea water and sun on the sand beach during summer vacations in Europe. Young mother with children swimming and in mediterranean during travel to europe
4k00:25Young attractive freelance business woman sitting on green grass and working in park outdoors with laptop smiling and typing on keyboard. Concept of working outdoors using technology
4k00:14On a warm autumn evening in a clear sky on a country road, a girl closes the boot of a black car and walks into the sunlight to get behind the wheel of the car to continue her journey.
4k00:16Young and slender european woman driver in white gets out of the car and opens the bonnet and checks the condition of the car. Lone brunette office worker on the road checks a stalled black vehicle
4k00:14Young happy attractive woman in restaurant watching menu online using QR code with mobile phone choosing food plates for dinner lunch event dating
4k00:20Top view mother and son spend a day off playing together and building a wooden road with bridges in the bright children's room on the floor. Family time of real people and happy childhood