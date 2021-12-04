 
Girl rests and swings hammock working on laptop in garden

By Le-Dantu Michel

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346732
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV22.5 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.5 MB

