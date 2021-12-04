All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Teen girl lies in hammock listening to music via headphones
L
- Stock footage ID: 1083346729
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|2 GB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|21.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Woman in earphones lying in hammock and listening to music, singing and relaxing at green garden. Cute smiling girl in hat and dress resting in hammock and listens to music from earphones
4k00:22Woman in earphones lying in hammock and listening to music at green garden. Brunette female listens to music from earphones, using cell phone and singing the song in hammock. Girl relaxing in hammock
4k00:09Young beautiful red-haired woman lying in a hammock. Attractive girl smiles while listening to music wearing wireless headphones
4k00:11Young female in earphones listening to music in hammock, resting and relaxing. Brunette woman in straw hat listens to music from earphones while lying in hammock outdoors
4k00:10Young beautiful red-haired woman resting on hammock. Cheerful girl wear headphones having fun. Pretty lady enjoys listening chill music
4k00:13Young beautiful red-haired woman resting on hammock. Cheerful girl wear headphones having fun. Pretty lady enjoys listening chill music
4k00:10Young beautiful red-haired woman resting on hammock. Cheerful girl wear headphones having fun. Pretty lady enjoys listening chill music