All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A boy wearing a Santa Claus hat throws firewood into a burning firebox. Heats the stove, prepares for Christmas. We warm the dacha in the old way. New year holiday is coming soon. Warm soft light. 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083346660
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|200.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Father lying on warm wooden floor in living room decorated with lights glowing Christmas tree lift up small son wear Santa hat and sweater, family having fun play at home enjoy happy holidays concept
hd00:31Small cute baby waking up and stretching before sleep in slow motion 120 fps over a brown beige blanket. Top view camera.
4k00:08Little smiling baby boy feets near garland on a background of Christmas tree and gift boxes with ribbon.
4k00:07Happy kid sleeping inside suitcase. Happy black boy's Christmas sleep. He sees good dreams. Peaceful silence of holiday.
Same model in other videos
4k00:18A boy in a red Santa Claus hat hugs a Christmas present. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light. 4K.
4k00:17The boy sits in the tall yellow grass and eats greedily. Walk in the fresh air in autumn. Camping on a hike. Healthy lifestyle concept. Warm evening light at sunset. UHD 4K.
4k00:16A boy in a mask on the lawn looks attentively into a smartphone. Walk in the fresh air in autumn. Camping on a hike. Healthy lifestyle concept. Warm evening light at sunset. UHD 4K.
4k00:16Close-up of happy mom with her son in an embrace are playing with autumn foliage. The concept of a healthy lifestyle vacation in nature autumn park. At sunset, in the evening, a warm soft light. UHD
4k00:12A boy walks along a country path, kicks stones with his foot. Walk in the fresh air in autumn. Camping on a hike. Healthy lifestyle concept. Warm evening light at sunset. UHD 4K.
4k00:15Mom and son with a mask on their faces are dancing merrily in the field. Walk in the fresh air in autumn. Camping on a hike. Healthy lifestyle concept. Warm evening light at sunset. UHD 4K.
4k00:15Close-up of a boy on the background of yellow foliage plays on the tablet. Walk in the fresh air in autumn. Camping on a hike. Healthy lifestyle concept. Warm evening light at sunset. UHD 4K.