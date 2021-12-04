 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Christmas lights and a green beam flicker to create beautiful bokeh. The glow of the blinking garland is blurred. Animated, festive, decorative background. New Year's celebration.

A

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346642
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV145.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4k00:28Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4k00:28Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
Background with colorful baubles on Christmas tree next to burning fireplace at living room
hd00:20Background with colorful baubles on Christmas tree next to burning fireplace at living room
Rotating Christmas tree from glow shiny particles and baubles on green background. Christmas or New Year background with copy space.
hd00:11Rotating Christmas tree from glow shiny particles and baubles on green background. Christmas or New Year background with copy space.
4K Incredible xmas tree. Gold bokeh particles. Light flare star. Bright spotlight rays. Isolated on black. Merry Christmas concept. New year 2021. 3840x2160p. Seamless loop
4k00:204K Incredible xmas tree. Gold bokeh particles. Light flare star. Bright spotlight rays. Isolated on black. Merry Christmas concept. New year 2021. 3840x2160p. Seamless loop
Gold glitter powder rain 3D animation on green screen key. Festive golden scattered dust particles with sparkle confetti. Stylish fashion backdrop. Glamour award abstract background. Alpha channel
4k00:34Gold glitter powder rain 3D animation on green screen key. Festive golden scattered dust particles with sparkle confetti. Stylish fashion backdrop. Glamour award abstract background. Alpha channel

Related video keywords