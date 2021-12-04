 
White tree, red garland, gingerbread house on a black background. In the background green and red beams of light move. Christmas greeting card as a gift. Festive background with New Year's toys. 4K

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346639
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV164.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

