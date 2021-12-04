All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Christmas lettering frame with garland on burlap. Background for the new year with an empty place under the text. Blank mock up template advertising, product, service or congratulations.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083346636
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|181.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|70.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Multicolored light leaks 4k footage on black background. Lens studio flare leak burst overlays. Natural lighting lamp rays bokeh effect. For compositing over your footage, stylizing video, transitions
4k00:13Christmas tree decorated with golden ball and snowflake with a bokeh lights background, 3d rendering blur background and fir tree for Christmas and New Year party or decoration idea.
4k00:58Christmas border Background - Christmas tree branches on Empty Backdrop for text - 4K animation Christmas decoration Backgrounds Package - Christmas border Frame backgrounds
4k00:18Abstract Blurred Christmas Lights Bokeh Background. 4K DCi SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Blinking Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling. Winter Holidays Concept. DOLLY SHOT
hd00:32Christmas and New Year Decoration. Abstract Blurred Bokeh Holiday Background. Blinking Garland. Christmas Tree Lights Twinkling.
Related video keywords
20214k resolutionanniversarybackgroundblankblinkbranchburlapcelebratechristmascongratulationcopy spacecurlydecemberdecorationdiaryempty spaceeveeventexplosionfestivegarlandgiftgreengreetinghappyhorizontalilluminatedintrolightsmagicmerrynew yearnightnotebooknotepadpaperpicturepine coneplace to insertpostersellingtinseltoytreetwinklewish