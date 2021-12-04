All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Vintage toy baby girl hanging on a branch at New Years night. Close-up of decorations for a festive evening on a Christmas tree. Colored lights flicker in the background. There is copy space.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083346627
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|122.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Vintage toy baby girl hangs on a branch at New Years night, sways. Close-up of decorations for a festive evening on a Christmas tree. Colored lights flicker in the background. There is copy space.
4k00:18Vintage Christmas toy baby on a branch, copy space. Close-up of a decoration with colored Christmas lights shimmering out of focus. Video, footage, screensaver, intro, presentation, UHD 4K.
4k00:14Animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling in a haunted house. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:09Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling in a haunted house. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:10Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:08Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll walking isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
Same model in other videos
4k00:15A man diligently chops a stick one by one on a stump in close-up. Preparing firewood for lighting the stove. The first snow fell. New year holiday is coming soon. Warm soft light. 4K.
4k00:12Boy in red santa claus cap and mom are having fun on christmas. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year. Warm light.
4k00:10Mom and son try a firecracker on the street, but she does not fire. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light. 4K.
4k00:15Mom and son have fun playing with Christmas balls, put them to the nose. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year.
4k00:20Boy and mother in red caps are playing with sparklers and having fun. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year.
4k00:16The boy and his mother are dancing merrily with sparklers in their hands. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light
4k00:23The boy and his mother shoot with a clapperboard, but it doesn't work. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light.
Related video keywords
abstractionbabybackgroundblurbranchcelebrationchildhoodchristmasclassiccloseupcollectionconceptcongratulatingcopy spacedecemberdecorationeveningfacefairytalefantasyfestivegirlglitterhanginghighlighthomehorizontalhouselightsmerry christmasmiraclenew yearnightno peopleoldold-fashionedpatternshimmersnowspacetoytraditionaltreetwinklevideovintagewishyear