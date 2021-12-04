 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Vintage toy baby girl hanging on a branch at New Years night. Close-up of decorations for a festive evening on a Christmas tree. Colored lights flicker in the background. There is copy space.

A

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346627
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV122.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Animation of pattern with doodle style christmas elements. Bells, presents, christmas toys
4k00:07Animation of pattern with doodle style christmas elements. Bells, presents, christmas toys
Vintage toy baby girl hangs on a branch at New Years night, sways. Close-up of decorations for a festive evening on a Christmas tree. Colored lights flicker in the background. There is copy space.
4k00:18Vintage toy baby girl hangs on a branch at New Years night, sways. Close-up of decorations for a festive evening on a Christmas tree. Colored lights flicker in the background. There is copy space.
Vintage Christmas toy baby on a branch, copy space. Close-up of a decoration with colored Christmas lights shimmering out of focus. Video, footage, screensaver, intro, presentation, UHD 4K.
4k00:18Vintage Christmas toy baby on a branch, copy space. Close-up of a decoration with colored Christmas lights shimmering out of focus. Video, footage, screensaver, intro, presentation, UHD 4K.
Animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling in a haunted house. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:14Animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling in a haunted house. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling in a haunted house. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:09Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling in a haunted house. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:10Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll crawling isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll walking isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:08Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll walking isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
4k00:10Seamless animation of a zombie devil baby doll isolated with alpha channel. Terror creepy demon monster character for Halloween background.
Same model in other videos
A man diligently chops a stick one by one on a stump in close-up. Preparing firewood for lighting the stove. The first snow fell. New year holiday is coming soon. Warm soft light. 4K.
4k00:15A man diligently chops a stick one by one on a stump in close-up. Preparing firewood for lighting the stove. The first snow fell. New year holiday is coming soon. Warm soft light. 4K.
Boy in red santa claus cap and mom are having fun on christmas. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year. Warm light.
4k00:12Boy in red santa claus cap and mom are having fun on christmas. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year. Warm light.
Mom and son try a firecracker on the street, but she does not fire. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light. 4K.
4k00:10Mom and son try a firecracker on the street, but she does not fire. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light. 4K.
Mom and son have fun playing with Christmas balls, put them to the nose. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year.
4k00:15Mom and son have fun playing with Christmas balls, put them to the nose. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year.
Boy and mother in red caps are playing with sparklers and having fun. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year.
4k00:20Boy and mother in red caps are playing with sparklers and having fun. Beautiful toys on a coniferous garland. Against the background of a log wall of a wooden house. We celebrate the new year.
The boy and his mother are dancing merrily with sparklers in their hands. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light
4k00:16The boy and his mother are dancing merrily with sparklers in their hands. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light
The boy and his mother shoot with a clapperboard, but it doesn't work. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light.
4k00:23The boy and his mother shoot with a clapperboard, but it doesn't work. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm soft light.
Mom and son in the red cap of Santa Claus are looking at festive balloons. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm light. 4K
4k00:18Mom and son in the red cap of Santa Claus are looking at festive balloons. Beautiful toys on a branch. Against the background of a dense green Christmas tree. We celebrate the new year. Warm light. 4K

Related video keywords