All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close-up of a black phone with a green screen for insertion. Red bells are out of focus ahead. In the background, Christmas green rays move in the dark at night. New year greeting card. 4K.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083346624
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|175.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Black phone close-up with green screen for insertion. Red beads are out of focus ahead. In the background, Christmas colored lights glow in the dark at night. New year greeting card. 4K.
4k00:10Mardi Gras bright colorful falling confetti on green background. Video player icon Carnaval, festival with green, yellow, purple elements. Shot in 4k resolution with 60 Frame per second
4k00:18Christmas present - money in a basket and a phone with a green screen to insert. There are scattered dice and green beads. New Year's colored lights are blinking on a dark background. 4K.
4k00:09on the table is a phone with a green screen. Male hands lay a big heart. Shopping concept for valentine's day.
4k00:21Woman holding smartphone and watching video using gestures to rewind. Top view on table with Christmas decor and phone with green screen.
4k00:17For Christmas, money in a basket and a phone with a green screen to insert. There are scattered dice and beads. A New Year's beam of light moves from behind against a dark background. 4K.