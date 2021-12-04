All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
New Year's sparklers are lit on the sides, white sparks are flying. In the middle there is a place to insert. In the background, colored lights in the dark at night. Christmas, greeting card.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083346618
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|152.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:31Glowing fireworks show. Fireworks with particles and sparks in the black night sky. Real Shot of fireworks background. Shining fireworks with bokeh. New year's eve firework celebration.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
hd00:10Diamond Creates a Bright Highlight. Loop. The light passes through the facets of a slowly rotating diamond and creates repetitive sparkling highlights and rainbow colors
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:23Aerial view of Tropical Beach. Top view of pink beach at sunset. Beautiful sunset rose sand beach. Tropical beach aerial view, Sea waves seamless on the beautiful coastline.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
Related video keywords
20214kabstractbackgroundballsbeginningbirthdaybokehburningcelebrationchristmaschristmas decorationchristmas lightscolorcongratulationsdarknessdecemberdecorationdefocusdisplayduskeveningeventexplosionfancyfestivalfireworkfireworksflashgarlandhappinesshappy new yearholidaylightsmagicalmaturemidnightmotionnew yearnightparticlepartyplace to insertsparklersurprisetimetwoyear