 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

New Year's sparklers are lit on the sides, white sparks are flying. In the middle there is a place to insert. In the background, colored lights in the dark at night. Christmas, greeting card.

A

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346618
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV152.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
Glowing fireworks show. Fireworks with particles and sparks in the black night sky. Real Shot of fireworks background. Shining fireworks with bokeh. New year's eve firework celebration.
4k00:31Glowing fireworks show. Fireworks with particles and sparks in the black night sky. Real Shot of fireworks background. Shining fireworks with bokeh. New year's eve firework celebration.
4K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
Diamond Creates a Bright Highlight. Loop. The light passes through the facets of a slowly rotating diamond and creates repetitive sparkling highlights and rainbow colors
hd00:10Diamond Creates a Bright Highlight. Loop. The light passes through the facets of a slowly rotating diamond and creates repetitive sparkling highlights and rainbow colors
Glowing blue Christmas tree animation with light and particles. 4k
4k00:20Glowing blue Christmas tree animation with light and particles. 4k
Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
4k00:15White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial view of Tropical Beach. Top view of pink beach at sunset. Beautiful sunset rose sand beach. Tropical beach aerial view, Sea waves seamless on the beautiful coastline.
4k00:23Aerial view of Tropical Beach. Top view of pink beach at sunset. Beautiful sunset rose sand beach. Tropical beach aerial view, Sea waves seamless on the beautiful coastline.
Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
4k00:10Looped seamless footage for your event, concert, title, presentation, site, DVD, designers, editors and VJ s for led screens.
abstract background with various colors
4k00:05abstract background with various colors

Related video keywords