 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Two glasses of Christmas champagne. There are bubbles in the drink. Garlands are reflected in the glass and a green ray moves. New Year colored lights blinking on a dark background. 4K.

A

By Andrey Safonov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346603
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV151.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.8 MB

Related stock videos

Wine glasses is highlighted by the candles
hd00:11Wine glasses is highlighted by the candles
Sparkling champagne wine in glasses in front of the warm fireplace. Close up. Zoom out, Dolly shot. 4k graded from RAW.
4k00:22Sparkling champagne wine in glasses in front of the warm fireplace. Close up. Zoom out, Dolly shot. 4k graded from RAW.
Wine glasses and candles - defocused background.
hd00:11Wine glasses and candles - defocused background.
Wine glasses and candles - defocused background.
hd00:15Wine glasses and candles - defocused background.
Two wine glasses is highlighted by the fireplace. Perfect seamless loop background.
hd00:20Two wine glasses is highlighted by the fireplace. Perfect seamless loop background.
Two wine glasses is highlighted by the fireplace. Perfect seamless loop background.
hd00:26Two wine glasses is highlighted by the fireplace. Perfect seamless loop background.
Two wine glasses is highlighted by the fireplace. Perfect seamless loop background.
hd00:17Two wine glasses is highlighted by the fireplace. Perfect seamless loop background.
Wine glasses is highlighted by the candles
hd00:20Wine glasses is highlighted by the candles

Related video keywords