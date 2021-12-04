 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

women arrange ornament on tree for Christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home

C

By Chaiya Sakc

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346537
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV590.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.6 MB

Related stock videos

happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
4k00:08happy little girl decorating christmas tree with beautiful ornaments and baubles enjoying festive decorations at home on calm winter evening 4k footage
Happy family preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young 30s couple his preschool adorable 5s son decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
4k00:19Happy family preparing for New Year winter holidays celebration concept. Young 30s couple his preschool adorable 5s son decorating Christmas tree create festive mood atmosphere at modern cozy house
Room decorated for Christmas
hd00:25Room decorated for Christmas
Medium zoom in shot of family talking at meal on Christmas behind window / Cedar Hills, Utah, United States
4k00:16Medium zoom in shot of family talking at meal on Christmas behind window / Cedar Hills, Utah, United States
Mother and baby dancing and having fun during Christmas night in front of the decorated big tree full of colorful sparkling lights
hd00:18Mother and baby dancing and having fun during Christmas night in front of the decorated big tree full of colorful sparkling lights
Young family with daugter at Christmas tree at home.
hd00:16Young family with daugter at Christmas tree at home.
On Christmas Eve Cute Little Girl Looks Through the Window and Smiles.
4k00:10On Christmas Eve Cute Little Girl Looks Through the Window and Smiles.
Looking Through Snowy Window. Happy Father, Mother and Daughter Sitting Under Christmas Tree. Daughter Gives a Gift to Her Mother.
4k00:10Looking Through Snowy Window. Happy Father, Mother and Daughter Sitting Under Christmas Tree. Daughter Gives a Gift to Her Mother.
Same model in other videos
women arrange and place gift box on floor in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:18women arrange and place gift box on floor in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy together decorate snow ornament on tree in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:18Couple happy together decorate snow ornament on tree in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy together drink wine in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:12Couple happy together drink wine in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy together with red ball ornament in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:14Couple happy together with red ball ornament in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy funny kidding eat chicken together in Christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:06Couple happy funny kidding eat chicken together in Christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy funny together eat apple in Christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:13Couple happy funny together eat apple in Christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy sweet together with gift box in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:18Couple happy sweet together with gift box in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
Couple happy sweet together with cheerful wine and look at camera in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home
4k00:09Couple happy sweet together with cheerful wine and look at camera in christmas day, lifestyle of couple romance lover happy merry christmas holiday with tree before new year at home

Related video keywords