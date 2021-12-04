 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Manual roasting of coffee beans in iron pot using organic broom on Bali, Indonesia. Organic coffee production

K

By Kartinkin77

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346528
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV880.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of seeds of coffee. Fragrant coffee beans are roasted smoke comes from coffee beans.
4k00:18Close up of seeds of coffee. Fragrant coffee beans are roasted smoke comes from coffee beans.
Fragrant coffee beans are roasted in a frying pan, smoke comes from coffee beans. The whole composition scrolls slowly around the camera. Scoop stir coffee beans.
4k00:18Fragrant coffee beans are roasted in a frying pan, smoke comes from coffee beans. The whole composition scrolls slowly around the camera. Scoop stir coffee beans.
Super Slow Motion Shot of Exploding Premium Coffee Beans Towards the Camera at 1000fps.
4k00:11Super Slow Motion Shot of Exploding Premium Coffee Beans Towards the Camera at 1000fps.
Footage B Roll of Pouring coffee stream from machine in cup. Home making hot Espresso. Using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
4k00:20Footage B Roll of Pouring coffee stream from machine in cup. Home making hot Espresso. Using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
Coffee beans explosion in super slow motion 4K
4k00:09Coffee beans explosion in super slow motion 4K
Top view of person hand stirring coffee with spoon
hd00:15Top view of person hand stirring coffee with spoon
Pouring coffee stream from professional machine in cup. Barista man making double espresso, using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
4k00:37Pouring coffee stream from professional machine in cup. Barista man making double espresso, using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning.
Pouring coffee stream from professional machine in cup. Barista man making double espresso, using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning
4k00:29Pouring coffee stream from professional machine in cup. Barista man making double espresso, using filter holder. Flowing fresh ground coffee. Drinking roasted black coffee in the morning

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Machine to grind the coffee and turn the roasted coffee beans are checked and you move to a higher product quality
4k00:14Machine to grind the coffee and turn the roasted coffee beans are checked and you move to a higher product quality
Woman smells coffee beans in her hands
4k00:08Woman smells coffee beans in her hands
Woman smells coffee beans in her hands
4k00:09Woman smells coffee beans in her hands
Pile of brown coffee beans laid in mess on textile napkin
4k00:30Pile of brown coffee beans laid in mess on textile napkin

Related video keywords