All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Beautiful mother with her son walk in a summer field. They are dressed in white light clothes
M
By MAXIMUMSTOCK
- Stock footage ID: 1083346492
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|262 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|33.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept mom dad daughter and son joyful run. happy family and little baby child fun summer kid dream concept
hd00:09Happy family. Teamwork. Dream of becoming a pilot, Silhouette of happy family at sunset in the park. Teamwork, airplane pilot. Children dream. Silhouette of children in the park playing airplane pilot
4k00:16little Asian girl walking on the green field with their parents, holding the hand of his father, slow motion
4k00:11happy family mom and son hold hands close-up teamwork. mother and boy kid together hands at sunset. parent girl and child happy childhood. lifestyle happy family mother day concept
hd00:19happy family outdoors running on wheat field with little boy. Mother, father and son kid child having fun on summer day, enjoying nature together. health love travel summertime happy holiday happiness
hd00:39happy family children kid together run in the park at sunset silhouette. people in the park concept. happy family joyful run. happy family and fun little baby child summer kid dream concept
4k00:29Happy big family in Park at sunset. People on walk have fun. Mom dad son and daughters walk together in field. People holding hands, teamwork. Family trip on foot. Happy big family concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:37View of blue-eyed, swimming in the bathroom, baby while mom's hands washing him. Slowly in 4K
Related video keywords
adultblondboybubblescaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodclothesclothingcuddleembraceenfoldfamilyfieldfreedomgrassgreenhappinesshappyholdhugjoykidlifestylelittlemeadowmothernatureoutdooroutdoorsparentportraitprofilerelationshipsshirtside viewslow motionsmilesonsummersunrisesunsettendertogethertwovacationwalkingwhite