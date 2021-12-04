 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Beautiful mother with her son blow the bubles in a field. They enjoy their vacations. Slow motions

M

By MAXIMUMSTOCK

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346480
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV183 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Celebration and family concept - happy grandfather blowing candles on birthday cake at dinner party surrounded by his large family.
4k00:22Celebration and family concept - happy grandfather blowing candles on birthday cake at dinner party surrounded by his large family.
Positive girl and boy playing with soap bubbles in park. Cheerful family having picnic in forest. Parents and kids having fun together outside. Father talking care about son outside
4k00:11Positive girl and boy playing with soap bubbles in park. Cheerful family having picnic in forest. Parents and kids having fun together outside. Father talking care about son outside
Family celebration or a garden party outside in the backyard.
hd00:12Family celebration or a garden party outside in the backyard.
Family celebration or a garden party outside in the backyard.
hd00:11Family celebration or a garden party outside in the backyard.
Young attractive african american mother and father spending bonding time with their adorable son and daughter blowing bubbles and enjoyng the sun,
4k00:18Young attractive african american mother and father spending bonding time with their adorable son and daughter blowing bubbles and enjoyng the sun,
Closeup beautiful mother and kids playing with soap bubbles outdoors. Joyful boy and girl blowing soap bubbles in park. Happy family spending time together in summer forest
4k00:23Closeup beautiful mother and kids playing with soap bubbles outdoors. Joyful boy and girl blowing soap bubbles in park. Happy family spending time together in summer forest
Family celebration or a garden party outside in the backyard.
hd00:13Family celebration or a garden party outside in the backyard.
Focus on birthday cake with burning candles and family standing blurred on background. Senior man blowing candles on birthday cake
4k00:28Focus on birthday cake with burning candles and family standing blurred on background. Senior man blowing candles on birthday cake
Same model in other videos
Mom caresses her baby's little palm at chest during breastfeeding in room. Slowly in 4K
4k00:08Mom caresses her baby's little palm at chest during breastfeeding in room. Slowly in 4K
Little baby's hand in mother's hand during breastfeeding. Slowly in 4K
4k00:17Little baby's hand in mother's hand during breastfeeding. Slowly in 4K
Cute newborn baby with diaper lying on bed and mother caress his tummy. Slowly in 4K
4k00:14Cute newborn baby with diaper lying on bed and mother caress his tummy. Slowly in 4K
Portrait of cute, defenseless newborn baby suckling milk and looking at camera. Slowly in 4K
4k00:11Portrait of cute, defenseless newborn baby suckling milk and looking at camera. Slowly in 4K
Funny behaviour of cute toddler when parent's hand entertains him with a toy. 4K
4k00:27Funny behaviour of cute toddler when parent's hand entertains him with a toy. 4K
Close portrait of feeding newborn baby looking on mother. 4K
4k00:11Close portrait of feeding newborn baby looking on mother. 4K
View of blue-eyed, swimming in the bathroom, baby while mom's hands washing him. Slowly in 4K
4k00:37View of blue-eyed, swimming in the bathroom, baby while mom's hands washing him. Slowly in 4K
Calm, blue-eyed infant lying in a bath on mother's hands and looking up with smile while mom washing his head and neck. Slowly in 4K
4k00:33Calm, blue-eyed infant lying in a bath on mother's hands and looking up with smile while mom washing his head and neck. Slowly in 4K

Related video keywords