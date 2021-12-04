 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Corn field that border with forest, flight over the tops of corn stalks, excellent growth, good corn harvest. Aerial shot.

M

By MAXIMUMSTOCK

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346453
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV293.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV75.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV14.9 MB

Related stock videos

Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
4k00:30Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
AERIAL: Flight over the wheat field in sunset
hd00:30AERIAL: Flight over the wheat field in sunset
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Aerial view of american countryside landscape, farmland. Drone flying low over corn field. Rural scenery, farm. Sunny morning, sunrise, spring summer season
4k00:12Aerial view of american countryside landscape, farmland. Drone flying low over corn field. Rural scenery, farm. Sunny morning, sunrise, spring summer season
Aerial view of farmer using digital tablet and monitoring centre pivot irrigation on large scale vegetable farm
4k00:19Aerial view of farmer using digital tablet and monitoring centre pivot irrigation on large scale vegetable farm
Aerial: Stock footage Flying over a golden corn field in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
hd00:21Aerial: Stock footage Flying over a golden corn field in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
4K aerial drone footage. Tractor sprayer on soybean fields at sunset
4k00:304K aerial drone footage. Tractor sprayer on soybean fields at sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Aerial drone shot of a combine harvester working in a field at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Aerial high angle view of single Wind Turbine on green corn field. Slow motion, sunset light
4k00:28Aerial high angle view of single Wind Turbine on green corn field. Slow motion, sunset light
AERIAL WS Corn fields, Plattsburg, Missouri, USA
4k00:20AERIAL WS Corn fields, Plattsburg, Missouri, USA

Related video keywords