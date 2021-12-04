All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial view of agriculture in fields for cultivation. Natural the texture for background. Countryside
M
By MAXIMUMSTOCK
- Stock footage ID: 1083346450
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|210.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
4k00:14Flying smart agriculture drone in sky rural aerial helicopter agros copter farm farming field industry landscape meadow nature plant professional vehicle aircraft harvest innovation slow motion
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Moving Aerial Shot of the Harvested Fields, Trees and Hills. Patches of Sunlight Seen on the Ground Through Clouds. Grand Scale View with Beautiful Colors Lit by Setting Sun. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
Related video keywords
aerialaerial viewagricultureagronomybackgroundbarleycorn fieldcorn filedcornfieldcountrycountrysidecropearthenvironmentfarmfarmingfarmlandfieldfoodgraingrassgreengrowgrowthharvestlandlandscapeleafnaturalnatureorganicoutdoorpatternplantplantationriceruralseedspringsummerterracetexturetoptop viewtreeviewwheat