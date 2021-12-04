 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view of agriculture in fields for cultivation. Natural the texture for background. Countryside

M

By MAXIMUMSTOCK

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346450
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV210.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV43.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.6 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
4k00:13Aerial Cinematic clip: Drone flying over a wheat field during sunset. Drone flies over yellow agriculture wheat field. Beautiful summer landscape of a wheat field. Top view to the farm wheatfield.
Flying smart agriculture drone in sky rural aerial helicopter agros copter farm farming field industry landscape meadow nature plant professional vehicle aircraft harvest innovation slow motion
4k00:14Flying smart agriculture drone in sky rural aerial helicopter agros copter farm farming field industry landscape meadow nature plant professional vehicle aircraft harvest innovation slow motion
Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
4k00:30Tractors and farm machines harvesting corn in Autumn, breathtaking aerial view.
Aerial video in an amazing landscape, with drone, above rice terraces in a beautiful day.
hd00:22Aerial video in an amazing landscape, with drone, above rice terraces in a beautiful day.
Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
Deforestation. Aerial drone view of forest destroyed in Thailand
4k00:21Deforestation. Aerial drone view of forest destroyed in Thailand
AERIAL: Flight over the wheat field in sunset
hd00:30AERIAL: Flight over the wheat field in sunset
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Moving Aerial Shot of the Harvested Fields, Trees and Hills. Patches of Sunlight Seen on the Ground Through Clouds. Grand Scale View with Beautiful Colors Lit by Setting Sun. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD
4k00:10Moving Aerial Shot of the Harvested Fields, Trees and Hills. Patches of Sunlight Seen on the Ground Through Clouds. Grand Scale View with Beautiful Colors Lit by Setting Sun. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD
Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
Aerial shot of Willamette Valley, Oregon vineyards in Fall color.
4k00:28Aerial shot of Willamette Valley, Oregon vineyards in Fall color.
AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fields and sea , Urk, Flevoland, Netherlands
4k00:30AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fields and sea , Urk, Flevoland, Netherlands

Related video keywords