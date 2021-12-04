 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A hand lighting red Christmas candle on dark background. Red candle Christmas, gift box and Christmas toy ball with snow on dark background.New year or Christmas decorations concept.

P

By Pooh Yuphayao

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346438
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

Lighting round candle viewed from above , on dark background
hd00:18Lighting round candle viewed from above , on dark background
Close up of candle flames moving with wind
hd00:14Close up of candle flames moving with wind
Moving scene, there is ornament on wooden desk, camera panning to left, someone hand light candle, small Christmas tree beside it, blur Christmas tree are background, concept for Christmas festival.
4k00:23Moving scene, there is ornament on wooden desk, camera panning to left, someone hand light candle, small Christmas tree beside it, blur Christmas tree are background, concept for Christmas festival.
candles in christmas holiday
hd00:20candles in christmas holiday
Candles are burning on the background
hd00:22Candles are burning on the background
The old Gothic fireplace is a fire. Burning candles. Condition of peace and relaxation
hd00:30The old Gothic fireplace is a fire. Burning candles. Condition of peace and relaxation
4K Close-up of a candle flame on a black background.
4k00:114K Close-up of a candle flame on a black background.
One candle lit in the dark. The action in real time in the wind. Top view.
hd00:17One candle lit in the dark. The action in real time in the wind. Top view.

Related video keywords