All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
4K footage of Ephesus columns in Turkey - Camera on a slider - ruins of an ancient city - ruins of an ancient city
a
- Stock footage ID: 1083346408
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|302 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:154K Aerial view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys. Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
4k00:264k footage of Bosporus in the sun set having Galata tower in the middle. Camera rotates around the Galata tower.
hd00:10Aerial view of Galata tower, one of the ancient symbols in Istanbul. Bosphorus and Istanbul skyline. Istanbul, Turkey. Shot from a drone.
hd00:19Celsus Library in ancient city Ephesus, Anatolia in Selcuk, Turkey. Slow motion steadicam shot