 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4K footage of Ephesus columns in Turkey - Camera on a slider - ruins of an ancient city

a

By armando costantino

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346405
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV328.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

4K Aerial view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys. Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
4k00:154K Aerial view of Goreme. Colorful hot air balloons flying over the valleys. Famous city Cappadocia, Turkey.
4k footage of Bosporus in the sun set having Galata tower in the middle. Camera rotates around the Galata tower.
4k00:264k footage of Bosporus in the sun set having Galata tower in the middle. Camera rotates around the Galata tower.
Aerial view of the konya in Turkey
hd00:29Aerial view of the konya in Turkey
Aerial view of Galata tower, one of the ancient symbols in Istanbul. Bosphorus and Istanbul skyline. Istanbul, Turkey. Shot from a drone.
hd00:10Aerial view of Galata tower, one of the ancient symbols in Istanbul. Bosphorus and Istanbul skyline. Istanbul, Turkey. Shot from a drone.
Aerial view of the konya in Turkey
hd00:07Aerial view of the konya in Turkey
Celsus Library in ancient city Ephesus, Anatolia in Selcuk, Turkey. Slow motion steadicam shot
hd00:19Celsus Library in ancient city Ephesus, Anatolia in Selcuk, Turkey. Slow motion steadicam shot
Ayasofya, Hagia Sophia Aerial View with Drone from Istanbul.
4k00:40Ayasofya, Hagia Sophia Aerial View with Drone from Istanbul.
Istanbul, Turkey. Sultanahmet with the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) with a Golden Horn on the background at sunset. Aerial view
4k00:46Istanbul, Turkey. Sultanahmet with the Blue Mosque and the Hagia Sophia (Ayasofya) with a Golden Horn on the background at sunset. Aerial view

Related video keywords