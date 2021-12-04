All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
happy new year 2022. footage motion graphic. animation background motion video premium.
W
By White_Fox
- Stock footage ID: 1083346147
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|592.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:31Glowing fireworks show. Fireworks with particles and sparks in the black night sky. Real Shot of fireworks background. Shining fireworks with bokeh. New year's eve firework celebration.
4k00:10Chinese new year 2021 year of the ox , red and gold paper cut art, lanterns and asian elements with craft style on background. Happy new year. 4K loop video animation with copy space.
4k00:20Chinese New Year, year of the Ox 2021, also known as the Spring Festival with the Chinese calligraphy gong xi fa cai or gong hay fat choy, means may you attain greater wealth
4k00:15Beautiful colourful Fireworks Shiny Display at Night Loop Background. For 4th of July, festival, Anniversary, Celebration, Party, New Year, Happy Birthday, Wedding, Confetti, Diwali, Christmas.
4k00:15White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
4k00:12Great Stylish Bright Explosion Glitter with Flickering. Colourful Elegant Confetti Burst on Black Background. Slow Motion Animation Golden Explode Sparkle Particles. Beautiful Cg Explosion Close up 4k
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
2022.abstractanimationartbackgroundbannercalligraphycardcelebratecelebrationcreativedecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignelementeventfestivefontfootagegraphicgreetinghappyholidayinvitationlabelletterletteringmarrymotionnewnumberornamentpartyposterpremiumredretroseasonsnowsnowflaketemplatetexttreetypographyvideovintagewinteryear