 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Close up of a man that read a Book For Christmas

F

By Francesco Sgura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346120
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV565.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

Hand Turning Pages of a Book, CLOSE UP. SLOW MOTION. Unrecognizable Person's Hand reading a book and holding fingers along the lines. Cinematic light at home or library.
4k00:08Hand Turning Pages of a Book, CLOSE UP. SLOW MOTION. Unrecognizable Person's Hand reading a book and holding fingers along the lines. Cinematic light at home or library.
Senior man reading a book to little girl near fireplace. Senior man with grandaughter reading a story book.
4k00:28Senior man reading a book to little girl near fireplace. Senior man with grandaughter reading a story book.
South Korea - August 8, 2018 : Dad and daughter sitting in bed reading a story book. Mother and daughter watching tablet PC
4k00:24South Korea - August 8, 2018 : Dad and daughter sitting in bed reading a story book. Mother and daughter watching tablet PC
Happy husband and wife, caucasian heterosexual couple hugging on sofa while giving gift at home
hd00:23Happy husband and wife, caucasian heterosexual couple hugging on sofa while giving gift at home
Authentic Santa Claus in protective mask from virus reads magic book with blonde girl. Light from book shines on face of Girl and Santa reading Christmas stories in dark room
4k00:13Authentic Santa Claus in protective mask from virus reads magic book with blonde girl. Light from book shines on face of Girl and Santa reading Christmas stories in dark room
Over the shoulder young woman relaxing near fireplace reading a book in cozy christmas woolen socks with decorated xmas tree in background shot in 4k
4k00:23Over the shoulder young woman relaxing near fireplace reading a book in cozy christmas woolen socks with decorated xmas tree in background shot in 4k
Looking Through the Window. Sitting Under Christmas Three with Gifts Under It Father Reads Book to His Daughter.
4k00:12Looking Through the Window. Sitting Under Christmas Three with Gifts Under It Father Reads Book to His Daughter.
Looking Through the Window. Sitting Under Christmas Three with Gifts Under It Father and Mother Read a Book to Little Daughter.
4k00:10Looking Through the Window. Sitting Under Christmas Three with Gifts Under It Father and Mother Read a Book to Little Daughter.
Same model in other videos
Couple Plays Chess At Christmas on Christmas mood
4k00:15Couple Plays Chess At Christmas on Christmas mood
Man search a book of Christmas Fairy Tales
4k00:12Man search a book of Christmas Fairy Tales
Man search a book of Christmas Fairy Tales
4k00:17Man search a book of Christmas Fairy Tales
Close up of a man that read a Book For Christmas
4k00:16Close up of a man that read a Book For Christmas
Boy with cup in Christmas mood
4k00:06Boy with cup in Christmas mood
Reading a book in Christmas mood
4k00:08Reading a book in Christmas mood
Man sends Christmas greetings with smartphone
4k00:09Man sends Christmas greetings with smartphone
Man sends Christmas greetings with smartphone
4k00:14Man sends Christmas greetings with smartphone

Related video keywords