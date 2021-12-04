All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Zoom In on Christmas Ball tree
F
- Stock footage ID: 1083346117
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|550.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Hanging Christmas decoration on tree with Christmas lights. Decorating on Christmas tree with ball.
hd00:12Hanging Christmas ball on tree with Christmas lights. Decorating on Christmas tree with ball.
4k00:114k Merry Christmas concept animation with Cute animation of Merry Christmas lettering with Christmas tree and snowflakes falling christmas greetings or merrychristmas gifts background. Merrychristmas