 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

detail of dry leaves on tree

F

By Francesco Sgura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346114
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV328.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.6 MB

Related stock videos

Goats climb the Argan tree and eat Argan nut, Morocco
hd00:09Goats climb the Argan tree and eat Argan nut, Morocco
Isolated Leaves Falling Loop
hd00:15Isolated Leaves Falling Loop
Close up of cactus in a cacti forest. wild west Desert Golan heights Israel. Kubo. Green prickly cactus Gymnocalycium or Golden Echinopsis calochlora cactus closeup. cowboys in saguaro field. mountain
4k00:18Close up of cactus in a cacti forest. wild west Desert Golan heights Israel. Kubo. Green prickly cactus Gymnocalycium or Golden Echinopsis calochlora cactus closeup. cowboys in saguaro field. mountain
Camouflage bird woodcock. Brown dry leaves. Bird: Eurasian Woodcock. Scolopax rusticola.
hd00:33Camouflage bird woodcock. Brown dry leaves. Bird: Eurasian Woodcock. Scolopax rusticola.
Bird flies from tree in the fog at night
hd00:12Bird flies from tree in the fog at night
Emergence of Large brown cicada
hd00:52Emergence of Large brown cicada
Sloth hanging on tree
hd00:18Sloth hanging on tree
Sloth hanging and moving on tree branch
hd00:20Sloth hanging and moving on tree branch

Related video keywords