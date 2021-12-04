 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Aerial view of tropical beach. Climate changes.

F

By Francesco Sgura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346111
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV511.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Hurricane Michael Rips Roof off House
4k00:07Hurricane Michael Rips Roof off House
Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
4k00:21Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
Rain drops water.Heavy rainfall sprinkle scene pouring rain rainy weather summer day. Rain drizzle water heavy raindrops ripple.
hd00:32Rain drops water.Heavy rainfall sprinkle scene pouring rain rainy weather summer day. Rain drizzle water heavy raindrops ripple.
School Of Fish.Sharks swim in a circle.
4k00:30School Of Fish.Sharks swim in a circle.
Slow motion barreling wave with texture and wind spray, raw natural wonders
4k00:09Slow motion barreling wave with texture and wind spray, raw natural wonders
Street Lights Blown by Hurricane
hd00:20Street Lights Blown by Hurricane
Set of Beautiful Lightning Strikes on Black Background. Electrical Storm. 17 Videos of Blue Realistic Thunderbolts in Loop Animation in 4k 3840x2160.
4k00:21Set of Beautiful Lightning Strikes on Black Background. Electrical Storm. 17 Videos of Blue Realistic Thunderbolts in Loop Animation in 4k 3840x2160.
4K-UHD - Extreme lightning storm timelapse over the moonlit Florida ocean at night.
4k00:294K-UHD - Extreme lightning storm timelapse over the moonlit Florida ocean at night.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Shiny droplets of fresh water splash over the lush green palm during heavy rainstorm. Glassy raindrops fall on the tropical plant in the backyard of a holiday home.
4k00:21SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Shiny droplets of fresh water splash over the lush green palm during heavy rainstorm. Glassy raindrops fall on the tropical plant in the backyard of a holiday home.
SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.
4k00:16SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.

Related video keywords