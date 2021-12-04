 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Wide river not far from the forest

R

By Richard Solomodenko

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346105
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4309.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.8 MB

Related stock videos

Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
4k00:21Epic aerial view of smoking wild fire. Large smoke clouds and fire spread. Forest and tropical jungle deforestation. Amazon and siberian wildfires. Dry grass burning. Climate change, ecology, earth
Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
Nature river waterfall forest sun morning magical
4k00:29Nature river waterfall forest sun morning magical
Walking through jungle forest as sun peeks through trees at summer time. Rays light into green forest. Nature wood in story in special coutryside
4k00:25Walking through jungle forest as sun peeks through trees at summer time. Rays light into green forest. Nature wood in story in special coutryside
Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
4k00:15Forest Landscape Sunrise Over Water Cinematic Drone Footage Aerial Shot of a Pine Forest and River during Sunset in Europe Portugal Peneda Geres National Park in 4K
Top down view of autumn forest, fall woodland aerial shot. Drone fly over pine trees and yellow treetops. Zoom out and spin colorful texture in nature. Flight over woods, natural background in motion
4k00:24Top down view of autumn forest, fall woodland aerial shot. Drone fly over pine trees and yellow treetops. Zoom out and spin colorful texture in nature. Flight over woods, natural background in motion
epic horrible wildfire pine trees forest disaster, burning conifer trees
hd00:30epic horrible wildfire pine trees forest disaster, burning conifer trees
A shocked looking Proboscis Monkey in the mangrove forests of Borneo
hd00:25A shocked looking Proboscis Monkey in the mangrove forests of Borneo

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Cute Seals Swimming Underwater In Kelp Forest Above Coral Reef - Monterey, California
4k00:09Cute Seals Swimming Underwater In Kelp Forest Above Coral Reef - Monterey, California
Close-up panning shot of Komodo dragon crawling on grass in forest - Komodo Island, Indonesia
4k00:05Close-up panning shot of Komodo dragon crawling on grass in forest - Komodo Island, Indonesia
White dire wolf running into the forest.
4k00:14White dire wolf running into the forest.
White dog running in a forest at sunset.
4k00:14White dog running in a forest at sunset.

Related video keywords