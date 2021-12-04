 
0

Stock video

Lots of gold bars on a black background. A shiny precious metal for investment or as a financial reserve.

A

By Aleks.I.S

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346102
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4299.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

