All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Lots of gold bars on a black background. A shiny precious metal for investment or as a financial reserve.
A
By Aleks.I.S
- Stock footage ID: 1083346102
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|299.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10The treasure chest in the dark Lots of treasures, gold bars and gold coins. The cave contains treasures and discoveries. The sand and boulders in the dark cave have a valuable box placed. 3D Rendering
4k00:20Gold Bars or Gold Bullion 3d animation of a lot of Gold Ingots v3 4k. High quality 4k footage
4k00:20Gold Bars or Gold Bullion 3d animation of a lot of Gold Ingots v2 4k. High quality 4k footage
4k00:20Gold Bars or Gold Bullion 3d animation of a lot of Gold Ingots v1 4k. High quality 4k footage
hd00:07The highest standard Gold bars. A lot of ingots of 999.9 Fine Gold are rotating on a white background. Footage video
hd00:07The highest standard Gold and Silver bars. A lot of ingots of 999.9 Fine Gold and Fine Silver are rotating on a white background. Footage video