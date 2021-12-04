 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Falling cornflakes in slow motion. Macro. Rotation. Dry corn flake. Vegetarian healthy nutrition

P

By Pavel105

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346051
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV370.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Unloading corn grain from the tractor trailer in a silo after harvest, slow motion
hd00:25Unloading corn grain from the tractor trailer in a silo after harvest, slow motion
Slow motion of oat flakes or rolled oats falling in wooden bowl. Wholegrain cereals. Concept of healthy lifestyle, clean eating, dieting
hd00:17Slow motion of oat flakes or rolled oats falling in wooden bowl. Wholegrain cereals. Concept of healthy lifestyle, clean eating, dieting
Loading Corn into the Silo
hd00:15Loading Corn into the Silo
Loading Corn into the Silo
hd00:10Loading Corn into the Silo
Grain oats. Close up. The movement in a shot.
hd00:47Grain oats. Close up. The movement in a shot.
Falling barley grain
hd00:18Falling barley grain
Crispy tasty yellow corn flakes flying. Shot with high speed camera in slow motion mode. White background isolated. Close up.
hd00:16Crispy tasty yellow corn flakes flying. Shot with high speed camera in slow motion mode. White background isolated. Close up.
Poultry food at scoop falling. Slow motion close-up shot
hd00:16Poultry food at scoop falling. Slow motion close-up shot

Related video keywords