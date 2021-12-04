 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cardboard egg box. Food molded paper texture with hole. Macro. Rotation. Recycled paperboard container. Package pattern

P

By Pavel105

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346048
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4147.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV19.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Egg tray and eggs moving on a green background - Stop motion animation - Happy Easter
4k00:05Egg tray and eggs moving on a green background - Stop motion animation - Happy Easter
Fingers pack variety of fresh farm eggs in cardboard carton, close up, motorized slider. 1080p
hd00:13Fingers pack variety of fresh farm eggs in cardboard carton, close up, motorized slider. 1080p
Four brown chicken eggs in a cardboard box for ten eggs. Four brown chicken eggs in a cardboard box for ten eggs.
4k00:07Four brown chicken eggs in a cardboard box for ten eggs. Four brown chicken eggs in a cardboard box for ten eggs.
Close-up view of raw chicken eggs in egg boxes. Raw eggs for sale. Close-up of Eggshell at supermarket. Food concept. Brown eggs in cardboard container. Eggs in the package.
hd00:20Close-up view of raw chicken eggs in egg boxes. Raw eggs for sale. Close-up of Eggshell at supermarket. Food concept. Brown eggs in cardboard container. Eggs in the package.
Close-up view of raw chicken eggs in egg boxes. Raw eggs for sale. Close-up of Eggshell at supermarket. Food concept. Brown eggs in cardboard container. Eggs in the package.
hd00:15Close-up view of raw chicken eggs in egg boxes. Raw eggs for sale. Close-up of Eggshell at supermarket. Food concept. Brown eggs in cardboard container. Eggs in the package.
Chicken egg, rotation shot, Chicken fresh raw eggs. Many fresh raw chicken egg
4k00:26Chicken egg, rotation shot, Chicken fresh raw eggs. Many fresh raw chicken egg
Chicken egg, rotation shot, Chicken fresh raw eggs. Many fresh raw chicken egg
4k00:37Chicken egg, rotation shot, Chicken fresh raw eggs. Many fresh raw chicken egg
Chicken eggs are on a pallet at the grocery store. Natural eggs on a corrugated cardboard substrate on a supermarket shelf. Sale by piece. Environmentally friendly packaging. Farm products. Ukraine
4k00:15Chicken eggs are on a pallet at the grocery store. Natural eggs on a corrugated cardboard substrate on a supermarket shelf. Sale by piece. Environmentally friendly packaging. Farm products. Ukraine

Related video keywords