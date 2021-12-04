All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Sanitary household clean toilet paper rolls. Macro. Rotation. Recycled white towels
P
By Pavel105
- Stock footage ID: 1083346045
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|235.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Pandemic Coronavirus COVID-19 Quarantine. Woman Cleaning Office Desk With Antibacterial Disinfecting Wipe for Killing Coronavirus. Woman in Gloves Cleaning Table Workplace, Corona Virus Protection
4k00:12A child washes hands with soap, Hands washing to prevention diffusion of virus and bacteria. Healthcare, Basic home hygiene.
4k00:16Cleaning supplies ready to sanitize the workplace and home. Janitorial supplies. Disinfection and sterilization. Virus and health protection. Shot on RED camera in 4k.
4k00:13Smiling millennial beautiful housewife wearing rubber gloves, involved in wiping kitchen surfaces at home, keeping house neat. Happy professional female cleaning worker mopping dust indoors.