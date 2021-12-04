 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Muesli with dried fruits. Uncooked dry wheat flakes. Close-up. Rotation

P

By Pavel105

  • Stock footage ID: 1083346042
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4148.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Related stock videos

Rolled oats grains close up. Front of the camera rotates plate with oats
hd00:15Rolled oats grains close up. Front of the camera rotates plate with oats
Super slow motion of falling cereal muesli pieces with milk, camera motion. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:09Super slow motion of falling cereal muesli pieces with milk, camera motion. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
Whole grain cereal muesli in a bowl for a morning delicious breakfast with milk. Slow motion with rotation tracking shot.
hd00:24Whole grain cereal muesli in a bowl for a morning delicious breakfast with milk. Slow motion with rotation tracking shot.
Oatmeal. Oat flakes. Close-up rotating. Dry oat flakes grains background, close up rotation loopable 4k top view. Food background. Gastronomy concept, organic food. Macro rotation oat flakes.
4k00:17Oatmeal. Oat flakes. Close-up rotating. Dry oat flakes grains background, close up rotation loopable 4k top view. Food background. Gastronomy concept, organic food. Macro rotation oat flakes.
Super slow motion of rotating cereal pieces with milk splashes on white. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:09Super slow motion of rotating cereal pieces with milk splashes on white. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
Closeup shot of rotating healthy granola, oats and muesli. Another shots available in my profile.
hd00:30Closeup shot of rotating healthy granola, oats and muesli. Another shots available in my profile.
Super slow motion of rotating cereal muesli pieces with splashing milk. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:07Super slow motion of rotating cereal muesli pieces with splashing milk. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
Super slow motion of rotating cereal pieces with milk splashes on white. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.
4k00:12Super slow motion of rotating cereal pieces with milk splashes on white. Filmed on high speed cinema camera, 1000fps.

Related video keywords