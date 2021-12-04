All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Fresh oyster mushrooms. Vegetable edible cultivated ingredient. On a rough rustic burlap. Macro. Slow rotation. Pleurotus ostreatus fungi gill
P
By Pavel105
- Stock footage ID: 1083346036
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|161 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22Thai street food: Thai traditional food: Oyster omelette, stired flour with asian green mussel or oyster, egg served with lime,vegetable. How to cooking Oyster omelette on street food, Thailand, Clean
4k00:07Top view of variety of uncooked wild forest mushrooms in a wicker basket on a black background, Rotation 360. Mushrooms chanterelles, honey agarics, oyster mushrooms, champignons, portobello, shiitake
4k00:074K Time Lapse of Oyster mushrooms growing on black background. Healthly food. Edible mushroom grow.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
backgroundbrownburlapcultivatedeatedibleedible mushroomfoodfood and drinkfreshfreshnessfungifungusfungus gillgourmethealthhealthyingredientmealmenumushroomnourishmentnutritionorganicostreatusoysterpleurotusrawraw foodrestaurantrotationrusticsoftnesstexturevegetablevegetarianvegetarian foodveggieswild